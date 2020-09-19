Fantasy Spotlight Week 2

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In this week’s fantasy spotlight we’re picking boom or bust based off projected week two points for Saquon Barkley, Evan Engram, and Mitchell Trubisky.

Saquon Barkley- 20.1 projected points

Michael: Boom

Jared: Boom

Barkley is coming off a very disappointing performance against the Steelers that saw him gain 6 yards on 15 carries. The good news is the Bears allowed a 35 year old Adrian Peterson to rush for 93 yards on 14 carries last week, that should bode well for Saquon. He also saw nine targets out of the back field which is very encouraging for fantasy owners. We expect Saquon to get back on track after a tough matchup in week one.

Evan Engram- 9.9 projected points

Michael: Bust

Jared: Boom

Evan Engram is another Giant coming off a disappointing fantasy performance in week one. He caught two balls for nine yards despite being targeted seven times. This was a split decision but at least we know the volume should be there for Engram to produce. Last week the Bears defense allowed T.J. Hockenson to put up 5 catches for 56 yards and a touchdown, Jared is hoping for a similar performance from Engram.

Mitchell Trubisky- 17 projected points

Michael: Bust

Jared: Boom

The biggest wild card this week is Mitchell Trubisky. The quarterback used three fourth quarter touchdown passes to reward fantasy owners for their faith in week one against the Lions. This was another split decision as the Giants defense allowed three touchdown passes to Big Ben in their Monday night loss.