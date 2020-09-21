BOX SCORE: Giants 13, Bears 17; Saquon Barkley feared to have torn ACL

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was a dark day for Big Blue.
The New York Giants dropped their second game of the season, 17-13, to the Chicago Bears, but their biggest loss of the day came when running back Saquon Barkley went down during the second quarter grabbing at his right knee.
According to multiple reports, the fear is that Barkley tore his ACL and will miss the rest of the season. He will undergo further evaluation tomorrow.
The Giants had a chance to win late, with :04 left on the clock and a shot at the endzone, but came up short.
Daniel Jones had a rough day. He threw another interception, his third of the season, and was credited with one fumble. Failing to record any touchdowns, he broke a streak of 13 straight games with a touch down pass.
The Giants only score of the game came on the ground, courtesy of Dion Lewis who came in for the injured Barkley.
The Giants return home next Sunday for a match up with the San Francisco 49ers, who will spend the week on the east coast after playing the New York Jets earlier today.
Full Box Score
PASSING
NYG
Daniel Jones: 25-40, 241 yards, INT
CHI
Mitch Trubisky:18-28, 190 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT
RUSHING
NYG
Daniel Jones: 3 car, 21 yards
Saquon Barkley: 4 car, 28 yards
Dion Lewis: 10 car, 20 yard, TD
Sterling Shepard: 1 car, 6 yards
CHI
David Montgomery: 16 car, 82 yards
Cordarrelle Patterson: 7 car, 25 yards
Mitch Trubisky: 4 car, 16 yards
Tarik Cohen: 5 car, 12 yards
RECIEVING
NYG
Evan Engram: 6 rec, 65 yards
Golden Tate: 5 rec, 47 yards
Dion Lewis: 4 rec, 36 yards
Darius Slayton: 3 rec, 33 yards
C.J. Board: 3 rec, 32 yards
Sterling Shepard: 2 rec, 29 yards
Kaden Smith: 2 rec, -1 yards
CHI
David Montgomery: 3 rec, 45 yards, TD
Darnell Mooney: 3 rec, 36 yards, TD
Allen Robinson: 3 rec, 33 yards
Jimmy Graham: 1 rec, 18 yards
Javon Wims: 2 rec, 17 yards
Tarik Cohen: 1 rec, 15 yards
Cole Kmet: 1 rec, 12 yards
Cordarrelle Patterson: 2 rec, 8 yards
Bobby Massie: 1 rec, 4 yards
Ryan Nall: 1 rec, 2 yards
KICKING/PUNTING
NYG
Graham Gano: 2 FGM, 3 FGA (Long of 39 yards)
Riley Dixon: 3 punts, 154 yards (1 inside the 20)
PIT
Cairo Santos: 1 FGM, 2 FGA (Long of 34 yards)
Pat O’Donnell: 3 punts, 134 yards (2 inside the 20)