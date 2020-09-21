BOX SCORE: Giants 13, Bears 17; Saquon Barkley feared to have torn ACL

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 20: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants is helped off the field with an injury against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 20, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was a dark day for Big Blue.

The New York Giants dropped their second game of the season, 17-13, to the Chicago Bears, but their biggest loss of the day came when running back Saquon Barkley went down during the second quarter grabbing at his right knee.

According to multiple reports, the fear is that Barkley tore his ACL and will miss the rest of the season. He will undergo further evaluation tomorrow.

The Giants had a chance to win late, with :04 left on the clock and a shot at the endzone, but came up short.

Daniel Jones had a rough day. He threw another interception, his third of the season, and was credited with one fumble. Failing to record any touchdowns, he broke a streak of 13 straight games with a touch down pass.

The Giants only score of the game came on the ground, courtesy of Dion Lewis who came in for the injured Barkley.

The Giants return home next Sunday for a match up with the San Francisco 49ers, who will spend the week on the east coast after playing the New York Jets earlier today.

Full Box Score

PASSING

NYG

Daniel Jones: 25-40, 241 yards, INT

CHI

Mitch Trubisky:18-28, 190 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT

RUSHING

NYG

Daniel Jones: 3 car, 21 yards

Saquon Barkley: 4 car, 28 yards

Dion Lewis: 10 car, 20 yard, TD

Sterling Shepard: 1 car, 6 yards

CHI

David Montgomery: 16 car, 82 yards

Cordarrelle Patterson: 7 car, 25 yards

Mitch Trubisky: 4 car, 16 yards

Tarik Cohen: 5 car, 12 yards

RECIEVING

NYG

Evan Engram: 6 rec, 65 yards

Golden Tate: 5 rec, 47 yards

Dion Lewis: 4 rec, 36 yards

Darius Slayton: 3 rec, 33 yards

C.J. Board: 3 rec, 32 yards

Sterling Shepard: 2 rec, 29 yards

Kaden Smith: 2 rec, -1 yards

CHI

David Montgomery: 3 rec, 45 yards, TD

Darnell Mooney: 3 rec, 36 yards, TD

Allen Robinson: 3 rec, 33 yards

Jimmy Graham: 1 rec, 18 yards

Javon Wims: 2 rec, 17 yards

Tarik Cohen: 1 rec, 15 yards

Cole Kmet: 1 rec, 12 yards

Cordarrelle Patterson: 2 rec, 8 yards

Bobby Massie: 1 rec, 4 yards

Ryan Nall: 1 rec, 2 yards

KICKING/PUNTING

NYG

Graham Gano: 2 FGM, 3 FGA (Long of 39 yards)

Riley Dixon: 3 punts, 154 yards (1 inside the 20)

PIT

Cairo Santos: 1 FGM, 2 FGA (Long of 34 yards)

Pat O’Donnell: 3 punts, 134 yards (2 inside the 20)