(WBRE/WYOU) Keeping our seniors active and engaged is the topic of discussion on this Sunday’s Newsmakers.

Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick host the long-time public affairs program.

Bugda and Mehalshick will be joined by Donna O’Toole Sedor, Telespond, President & CEO, Nancy Grzenda, Telespond, Director of the Senior Companions program, and Colleen Garrison, Director Foster Grandparents program Luzerne and Wyoming Counties.

The panel will talk about the many services offered by Telespond for seniors including the Senior Companion program, adult day programs, and the Foster Grandparent program. The panel will also discuss the need for volunteers.

Newsmakers will air Sunday, November 13 at 7:30 am on WYOU and 11:30 am on WBRE.

For more information call 570-961-1950 or (570) 346-7860

Senior Companion

Senior Companions Program Volunteers provide:

Assistance with daily tasks

Encouragement to remain active and connected

A watchful eye to notice when a client may need extra care

Friendships that can last a lifetime

Senior Companion Program Volunteers also provide needed respite for caregivers so they can run errands, take a needed break or tend to themselves, their families, and other commitments.

Foster Grandparent Program

The Foster Grandparent Program of Luzerne and Wyoming Counties provides volunteer opportunities to low-income individuals, ages 55 and older, who give supportive one-on-one attention to children who are at-risk or have special needs. Volunteers help children learn to read, provide one-on-one support, and guide children at critical times in their lives. In order to be eligible to become a Foster Grandparent, volunteers must: have income that does not exceed 200% of the federal guidelines; commit to serve 20 hours per week; be willing to help, and be able to pass required background checks, including fingerprinting.