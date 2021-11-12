Newsmakers to Feature PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, Sunday, November 14, 2021

(WBRE/WYOU) Newsmakers will feature the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs on Sunday.

Hosts Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick will be joined by Brig. Gen. (PA) Maureen Weigl, Deputy Adjutant General for Veterans Affairs, Joel Mutschler, Director of the Bureau of Veterans Programs, Initiatives, Reintegration, and Outreach, and Travis Davis, Executive Director of Long-Term Care/

They will discuss programs and services that are important to Veterans. Including the Veterans Registry, PA Vet Connect, Long term care, and Veterans Poaching scams.

Newsmakers will air Sunday, November 14 at 7:30 am on WYOU and 11:30 am on WBRE.

PA Veterans Registery Click Here

PA Vet Connect Click Here The pathway to a better means of serving Pennsylvania’s nearly 800,000 veterans. The objectives of PA VetConnect are simple: determine the needs of veterans and their beneficiaries, find resources that meet those needs, and connect veterans with those resources.

Information on County Directors: County Directors of Veterans Affairs (pa.gov)

information on DD-214 program: Records Request Program (pa.gov)

Veterans Poaching Scams -Pennsylvania veterans should be aware of people trying to poach their pension, the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) warned today. Pension Poaching is a financial scam targeting veterans, survivors, and their families who are potentially eligible for VA benefits.

Experienced or suspect a pension scam? Call (717) 783-1944, email PAvets@attorneygeneral.gov, or submit a complaint online at www.attorneygeneral.gov.

Meet our guests

Brig, General Maureen Weigl-

Brigadier General (PA) Maureen Weigl was appointed Deputy Adjutant General for Veterans Affairs on April 12, 2021. In this position, she supervises the administration of state veterans’ programs, reintegration and outreach, and veteran initiatives for nearly 800,000 veterans and their dependents. She also oversees the operation of the commonwealth’s six veterans’ homes.



She retired from the Army in May 2016 after serving for 25 years. Since her retirement, Maureen started her own woman-owned/service-disabled Veteran-owned small business, Pro Rec Resource Solutions, LLC where she provides government consulting, talent management and recruiting services. Maureen serves on boards for nonprofit agencies that help Veterans and Veteran Spouses, find Employment including; Vets2Set which she serves as executive director and co-founder; Senior advisor for MSCCN/CASY; and she also helps teach military history with VNEP, where she helps teach military history to JROTC and ROTC through the experiences of those who served. She served on a Veteran task force for the Lieutenant Governor of PA for two years and cohosted the Philadelphia Veterans Day Parade for the past five years.

Maureen was commissioned as a Distinguished Military Graduate in 1993 through the Reserve Officer Training Corps at the University of Pittsburgh. She served in the Army Reserves, Active Army with the 10th Mountain Division, the New York Army National Guard, the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and National Guard Bureau over her 25 year career. In 1994, as a newly commissioned lieutenant, she deployed to Haiti in 1994 to support Operation Uphold Democracy. In 2008, in response to the large number of personnel who returned from combat theaters with traumatic brain injury (TBI) or mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), then-MAJ Weigl was selected by the Director of the Army National Guard to deploy to Iraq to research methods of documenting those Service Members who were exposed to rapid acceleration and or concussive events (such as IED Blasts).

As an Adjutant General Corps Officer, Brig. Gen. (PA) Weigl has extensive experience in human resource management. As the Deputy Division Chief for the Army National Guard Strength Maintenance Division, she provided the policies, incentives, and goals for the daily recruiting and retention operations of the 54 States and Territories to maintain an end strength of 358,200 for the Army National Guard. She administered a 500 million dollar annual budget, which included contract negotiations, procurement, and solicitations, and sports marketing contracts. Later, while serving as the Chief, Soldier and Family Support Division, she developed and implemented policies and to minimize unemployment, sexual harassment, sexual assault and suicide in the National Guard.

Brig. Gen. (PA) Weigl served as the Executive Assistant for the first Vice Chief, National Guard Bureau (VCNBG), then-Lt Gen Joseph L. Lengyel. She coordinated Congressional staffs, all levels of Department of Defense (DoD), the Inter-agency and State Governments.

Brig. Gen. (PA) Weigl holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science and Communications from the University of Pittsburgh, a Masters in Business Ethics from Duquesne University, and a Masters of Strategic Studies from the US Army War College. She also holds a Post Graduate certificate in Human Resources from the Pennsylvania State University, and completed both the United States Northern Command Joint Domestic Operations Course and the Harvard Kennedy School Senior Executive Seminar in National and International Security. Brig. Gen. (PA) Weigl is a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt, Project Manager, Executive Leadership Coach and a member of the American Legion. Maureen has served Veterans since retirement and has been partnering with clothing manufacturers to make adjustable clothing for Veterans and others with prosthetic limbs.

Joel Mutschler-

Joel Mutschler began his military career in 1997 by enlisting in the United States Air Force, where he served until June 2001 as an Information Manager. While on active duty, he served in various positions at the flight, squadron and wing levels to include gaining expertise in military protocol. He assisted with the Repatriation Ceremony for the USS Cole and her crew while assigned to 436th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base.

He then enlisted in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard’s 193rd Special Operations Wing. In 2003, he was reassigned to the state headquarters. Joel has served in several duty assignments within the Pennsylvania National Guard’s Joint Staff and within the Air Staff of the Headquarters, Pennsylvania Air National Guard. He responded to numerous state emergencies within the Commonwealth by serving in the Pennsylvania National Guard’s Joint Emergency Operations Center.

As a military technician, Joel was assigned to the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Policy, Planning and Legislative Affairs office as a Legislative Affairs Specialist. In this role, he was responsible for managing the congressional inquiries program and researching legislation to enhance benefits and programs for the Soldiers, Airmen, and Veterans of the Commonwealth.

In August 2014, he accepted an appointment with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as the Executive Policy Specialist for the Department. In this role he was responsible for policy development, legislative analyses, and communicating with elected officials with a concentration in Veterans Affairs. Additionally, he served as the advisor to the State Veterans Commission and Pennsylvania War Veterans Council Legislative Committees.

In July 2018, Joel was appointed as the Director for the Bureau of Veterans Programs, Initiatives, Reintegration, and Outreach for the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. In this role, he is responsible for connecting Pennsylvania’s service members, veterans, and their families to local, state, and federal benefits, programs, and recognition they have earned. He and his team coordinate efforts with federal, state, county, local, and private agencies by building relationships that amplify service to the veteran community through teamwork accountability, and superior customer service.

Joel is a 2009 graduate of Eastern University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Leadership. He also holds a Master of Public Administration with an emphasis in Government and Policy from Grand Canyon University graduating in 2016 and is a graduate of the Commonwealth’s Leadership Development Institute. He resides in Manheim, Pennsylvania, with his wife Stacy and daughter, Jocelyn.

Travis Davis

Travis Davis previously served as Assistant Vice President at Allied Services Integrated Health System, a large non-profit healthcare and human services organization in Scranton, PA. His prior experience includes post-acute health care services and operations, specifically in the areas of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), rehabilitation services, home health, hospice, and community-based palliative care. He is passionate about long term care services and enjoys working with other senior-level management to strategically build successful clinical programs across the continuum of care.

Davis received his undergraduate degree in Finance from Saint Joseph’s University and graduate degree in Healthcare Administration from The University of Scranton. He is a licensed nursing home administrator and part-time faculty member of The University of Scranton’s Health Administration and Human Resources Department.

In 2017, he received a certificate in Nonprofit Leadership from the University of Scranton. Davis sits on the Community Council at the Children’s Advocacy Center of NEPA, is a member of the Center to Advance Palliative Care, National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and former Vice Chair of the Board at the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute.

He resides in Waverly Township, Pennsylvania with his wife Lauren, daughter Lillie and sons, Hayden and Brooks.