(WBRE/WYOU) NEPA Inclusive is the focus of this Sunday’s Newsmakers. Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick host the monthly public affairs program.

Bugda and Mehalshick will have as their guests Frank Bartoli, President, and CEO of NEPA Inclusive, Ellie Bartoli and Matt Krispin, both of NEPA Inclusive. The panel will discuss the history of NEPA Inclusive and its mission to enrich the lives of individuals with disabilities. They will also talk about their new venture “Coffee Inclusive”, a coffee shop in Pittston.

Ellie and Matt will tell their personal stories and how NEPA Inclusive has impacted their lives.

Newsmakers airs Sunday, May 14 at 7:30 am on WYOU and 11:30 am on WBRE.

More Information:

NEPA Inclusive is an idea, a concept, a movement–that all people, including people with disabilities, should be able to determine their own path in life

Vision: people with disabilities are fully engaged members of our communities is alive and well and growing.

NEPA Inclusive serves Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Columbia, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Northumberland, Pike, Schuylkill, and Wyoming Counties.

Coffee Inclusive, a community coffee shop and a subsidiary of the non-profit organization NEPA Inclusive

Coffee Inclusive is a place of employment for everyone, including people with diverse abilities. All team members are professionally trained and paid a competitive wage as baristas and servers.

Need more information

NEPA Inclusive

(570) 947-NEPA (570) 947-6372

22 East Street, Suite 3

Pittston, PA 18640

www.nepainclusive.org

Coffee Inclusive

350 Kennedy Boulevard, Pittston,

(570) 229-5273

coffeeinclusive.org