(WBRE/WYOU) Newsmakers will feature Junior Achievement of Northeast PA on Sunday, July 9.

The monthly public affairs program is hosted by Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick.

Bugda and Mehalshick will be joined by Susan Magnotta, President of Junior Achievement NEPA, and Zubeen Saeed, President, and Chief Executive Officer Building Blocks Learning Center. They will discuss the mission of Junior Achievement NEPA to inspire students and prepare them for a career. Junior Achievement works with educators, business, and community leaders throughout the region.

Magnotta and Saeed will discuss the “Inspire” and “YES” programs. They will also discuss how business and community leaders become involved in the program and how students are responding to the Junior Achievement programs.

Newsmakers will air this Sunday, July 9 at 7:30 am on WYOU and then at 11:30 am on WBRE.

More information

https://nepa.ja.org/

Junior Achievement of Northeastern Pennsylvania

Junior Achievement was founded in 1919 by Theodore Vail, president of American Telephone & Telegraph; Horace Moses, president of Strathmore Paper Co.; and Senator Murray Crane of Massachusetts.





Junior Achievement of Northeastern Pennsylvania is committed to the mission of inspiring the youth of our community.

Junior Achievement’s purpose is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy.





Volunteers inspire kids to achieve a more fulfilling career and life by contributing their professional insights and personal experiences to the programs they teach.





Nationally, Junior Achievement reaches more than 4.8 million students per year in 209,651 classrooms and after-school locations

For over 100 years, Junior Achievement has prepared students with the skills and confidence to pursue economic success.