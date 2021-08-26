Newsfeed Now: US works to evacuate Americans in Afghanistan as Kabul airport is bombed; Cadillac takes first step in pledge to go all-electric

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – An explosion went off Thursday outside the Kabul airport, where thousands of people have gathered to try to flee the country on Western airlift since the Taliban seized power earlier this month. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said there was no immediate word on casualties in the blast Thursday.

During the Washington County Finance and Budget Committee meeting on August 25 in Arkansas, it was said that inmates at the Washington County Jail were treated with ivermectin, an anti-parasite drug that is commonly used in livestock.

Families in Waverly, Tennessee called the area “ground zero” after the deadly flooding that destroyed several homes Saturday.

It’s a tragic case that has many anxious for explanations and answers. With no major clues from the autopsies, officials must now wait for toxicology results to determine how a family of three and their pet dog died in the Sierra National Forest.

Police are investigating after a car exploded on Indianapolis’ east side and seriously injured a woman.

Some UNC Charlotte students say they are still trying to deal with the fact they are living in a hotel instead of a brand-new apartment.

Love is in the air with people trying to get an edge when it comes to buying a home.

Cadillac is pledging to go all-electric in the next decade and the Lyriq is the company’s first step towards that future.

