Newsfeed Now: Stimulus bill battle continues; ‘Zombie cicadas’ in Tennessee

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Frustrated Senate Republicans re-upped their complaints that Democratic negotiators are taking too hard a line in talks on a sweeping coronavirus relief bill, but a Tuesday afternoon negotiating session brought at least modest concessions from both sides, even as an agreement appears far off. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

FAMILY REUNITES: The pandemic is keeping millions of people apart, but it’s not stopping a Colorado family from coming together for the very first time. KDVR’s Jeremy Hubbard reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

ZOMBIE CICADAS: “Zombie Cicadas” may sound like something from a bad science fiction movie, but a parasitic fungus is infecting periodical cicadas in Tennessee. WKRN’s Mary Mays.

cicadas

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.