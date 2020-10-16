Newsfeed Now: Security guard charged with murder; 91-year-old lives out dream to vote

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – During the fourth and final day of Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for Supreme Court-nominee Judge Amy Coney

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

NEW BOOK: Some final thoughts from Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and some previously unreleased materials have been gathered by one of her former clerks and will appear in a book coming out in March.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

GUARD CHARGED WITH MURDER: Matthew Dolloff, the unlicensed security guard working with a 9NEWS reporting crew at a “Patriot Muster” in downtown Denver last week, will be charged with murder in the second degree.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

“FAKE” AGENTS: Memphis Police are circulating a video of two masked, armed men who identified themselves as fugitive agents before forcing their way into an apartment. Memphis Police said the agents were “fake.”

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

DREAM TO VOTE: Humberto De La Vega, 91, walked into a Texas polling place to complete a task he’s wanted to do for the nearly 60 years – vote in a presidential election.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.