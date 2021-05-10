Newsfeed Now: Teen dies 2 days after testing positive for COVID-19; Man gets bionic arm with help of community

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)-A Family is mourning the loss of a 15-year-old Illinois girl who died from COVID-19 just two days after testing positive.

After ordering COVID-19 vaccine card holders, an Ohio woman got a surprise in the mail. When the cardholders came in the mail about a month after she ordered them, they also came with fake COVID-19 vaccine cards.

President Biden’s multi-trillion-dollar spending plans to tackling everything from infrastructure to child care is facing an uphill battle on capitol hill.

A 12-year-old boy who complained of head pain died in Brooklyn on Friday, leaving his family devastated and sparking an investigation by the NYPD.

A Louisiana teen nearly died after a group of students attacked him in a high school bathroom.

Animal rights organizations are upset over a California governor candidate using a live bear as a part of his campaign.

Pandemic puppy adoptions were through the roof, but now the exact opposite is happening. Animal rescues are seeing record numbers of dogs being returned.

An 11-year-old girl died last week after family members say she tried saving her two puppies during a house fire at Florida RV Resort,

An Ohio man says he is grateful to have a new bionic arm and says it would not have been possible to purchase the high-tech limb, if not for the generosity of donors in his community.

