Newsfeed Now: FDA approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine; Gadgets help parents track kids headed back to school

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – In a rare Sunday address, President Joe Biden said the U.S. dramatically increased evacuations from Afghanistan over the weekend. The ramped-up effort comes as the situation on the ground grows more desperate. See more about this story in the video player above.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, a milestone that may help lift public confidence in the shots as the nation battles the most contagious coronavirus mutant yet. Vaccine hesitancy has been a major hurdle to the White House’s goal of getting all eligible Americans vaccinated against the coronavirus. Full approval of Pfizer’s shot now makes it easier for physicians to prescribe a third booster shot to people who could benefit from an additional dose.

See more on this story on NewsNation

Ethanol fire pots and bowls have been gaining traction in the marketplace, but recently a Virginia woman died from burns while refueling one of these devices.

See the full story on WAVY TV 10

It’s a question I often get from parents: How do I track my kids on their way to school? Here are some gadgets that can help.

See the full story on KTLA News 5

A Texas city installed a brand new kinetic sculpture outside of its convention center, which at first raised eyebrows over its price.

See the full story on KTAB News