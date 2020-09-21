LIVE BLOG: Tropical Storm Beta nears landfall Monday night on Texas coast

MATAGORDA BAY, Texas (KXAN) — Tropical Storm Beta made landfall Monday night, but the system already sent rain to Central Texas and will continue to do so over the next couple days.

KXAN has a team of reporters and photographers stationed around Matagorda Bay outside Victoria monitoring Beta’s slow-going trek along the Texas coast. According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm is moving west at 6 mph with winds around 50 mph.

The storm could dump an additional inch of rain in the Austin area Monday and Tuesday, and a flash flood watch has been issued for Fayette County and areas east of there. It’s possible that 3-5 inches of rain falls in that area, the KXAN First Warning Weather team says.

10:15 p.m.

As of about 9:50 p.m., the National Hurricane Center said the center of Beta is nearing the Texas coast. Heavy rains are hitting that area.

Tropical Storm #Beta Advisory 18: Center of Beta Nearing the Texas Coast. Heavy Rains Occurring Over the Central Texas Coastal Area. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 22, 2020

7:40 p.m.

KXAN crews had to leave Matagorda Bay as storm surge flooded roadways.

The National Hurricane Center said Beta is inching closer to the coast. Heavy rain is coming down over the Central Texas coast.

Tropical Storm #Beta Advisory 17A: Beta Inching Closer to the Texas Coast. Heavy Rains Occurring Over the Central Texas Coastal Area. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 21, 2020

5 p.m.

Scholes International Airport at Galveston reported around 11:30 a.m. that roadways at the airport were flooded.

As anticipated, #Beta storm surge and high tides have flooded the airport. Six NOTAMs issued thru Thursday at 10am closing RW 14/32, TWs A-D, & part of TW E. Most pavement is underwater except for RW 18/36. pic.twitter.com/Wdy2ez1jhQ — Scholes Airport (@ScholesAirport) September 21, 2020

The National Hurricane Center said Beta’s latest track shows the slow-moving storm potentially lingering over the coast of Central Texas into Wednesday.

Here are the 4 PM CDT Monday Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Beta. Latest information can be found at https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/zX1aCDep6L — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 21, 2020

2:20 p.m.

As of 1 p.m., the National Hurricane Center said Beta is getting closer to the Central Texas coast. Rain bands with tropical storm-force wind gusts are moving onshore to those coastal areas.

Tropical Storm #Beta Advisory 16A: Beta Getting Closer to the Coast of Central Texas. Rain Bands With Tropical-Storm-Force Wind Gusts Spreading Onshore the Central and Upper Texas Coastal Areas. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 21, 2020

The First Warning Weather Team says Beta will make landfall Monday night near Matagorda Bay.

8:50 a.m.

Flood waters are continuing to rise near Matagorda Bay as rain and surges start to intensify.

7:50 a.m.

Photojournalist Todd Bailey sent us these photos of flood waters already creeping into Matagorda Bay as Beta approaches. Hopefully the crab was able to get back home.

Flooding near Matagorda Beach on Monday morning washed this crab up to the highway. (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)

Flood waters wash over a road near Matagorda Beach as Tropical Storm Beta approaches the Texas coast. (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)

A shot of the highway near Matagorda Beach around 7:50 a.m. as flood waters continue to rise. (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)

5:15 a.m.

KXAN reporter Wes Rapaport stood in shallow flood waters near the bay as rain and swells from Beta pushed water toward a highway.

10:35 p.m., Sunday

KXAN reporter Maggie Glynn’s reported that Gov. Greg Abbott urged Texans living on the coast where Beta is heading toward to “remain vigilant and closely monitor weather conditions” as the storm approaches.

On Sunday night, the National Weather Service in Houston tweeted a video of the end of the 61st Street Pier in Galveston breaking off and floating away.