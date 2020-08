HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Parents and students in the Hazleton Area School District Say they want to know how hackers were able to access a kindergarten orientation on Zoom Thursday.

The hackers shared pornographic video and used obscene language. Many parents are concerned that it could happen again when students return to virtual classes next month.

The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick goes in search of answers and will report live from Hazleton on Eyewitness News.