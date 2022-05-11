PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A battle over birds took center stage in Luzerne County Wednesday night. The issue was whether a young woman had the right to care for exotic birds in her own home.

It was a huge day for a young girl with a big dream as a group of supporters greeted 10-year-old Evlyn Lyons outside the Plymouth Borough building Wednesday evening.

The young animal activist fosters and rehabilitates exotic birds from her family’s home in Plymouth borough. but her dream of becoming an official exotic bird rescue and adoption center rides on the borough zoning board.

“She has a lot of character. This family has so much character for what this girl is doing at her age. Why would you shut them down? We need a bird rescue. Denise gets calls for birds and we don’t even know where to send them,” said Susan Makowski, Tracey’s Hope Animal Rights Team.

Last month, Evlyn’s mother Linda Uren received a notice from the borough zoning officer saying the operation was not allowed in a residential home.

“We were mostly afraid that they would just end up somewhere and regress all the work that we put into them,” said Linda Uren, Evlyn’s mother.

Uren appealed to the zoning board and gained support from neighbors, the SPCA, animal rights groups, and Attorney Larry Kansky. At the zoning hearing Wednesday, Uren told the board Evlyn’s bird rescue is licensed and inspected routinely by the Pennsylvania State Department of Agriculture, and they work with specialized veterinarians.

Evlyn trains, cares for and feeds the birds. She also screens and educates people looking to adopt to make sure they’re a good fit.



“We tell them about what kind of diet they need and what cage size they need,” said Evlyn Lyons, Evlyn’s Exotic Bird Rescue.

After hearing her case and asking a few questions the board unanimously approved Evlyn’s rescue.

“We didn’t expect such a big outcome of support it is overwhelming but we’re so grateful to have that and we’re so grateful to the zoning board for listening to us as well. We want to do things the right way,” said Uren.

The approval came with a few conditions regarding parking and signage, Evlyns mom said they’re working to become a 501C3 non-profit.