HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There was an intense ‘Zoning Hearing Board’ meeting regarding the operation of a school bus company in a Luzerne County neighborhood.

The meeting in Hanover Township lasted more than two and a half hours and after much debate from both sides, the board ultimately granted the business approval.

Nearly two-dozen people packed the Hanover Township Municipal Building for the public hearing.

The controversy surrounds HA-Hanover Holdings LLC, which is the Hanover Township School District’s Bus Transportation Provider.

The business has been parking its fleet of buses at a property along South Main Street that was previously used to store boats and RVs.

Across the street is the former Preston Station Firehouse, which the company is renting from the township to use as office space.





Representatives made their case in front of the board to officially open the bus lot in an area that’s zoned residential.

Residents voiced their concerns about noise, dust, and negative impacts they claim the operation has had on their lives.

“It’s way beyond an annoyance or a distraction. It really has taken away our peace and joy,” said property owner, Sharon Truschel.

“I can sit in my kitchen and I can hear the bus activity continually, as opposed to somebody coming in on the weekend and getting their RV,” resident Dyan McCarthy commented.





The bus company was granted approval in a 3-2 vote.

The opposing side has 30 days to appeal the decision to the Court of Common Pleas.