HAWLEY, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — This month is the kick-off for one Pike County non-profit’s annual toy drive.

Filling up a box with toys. It’s much more than just a shopping trip to the community in Wayne and Pike counties.

At the car wash on Route 6 in Hawley, you can find a red mailbox addressed to the big guy – Santa.

David Edwards has given back through the Zipper Junction Project’s holiday toy drive since its start in 2017.

“The communities support our business and all of our businesses, you know very well throughout the year, and to be able to represent being able to give back in our community is a gratifying feeling.”

The drive has collected more than 100-thousand dollars in donations – providing holiday gifts to families in need.

Founder Jim Zumpone – says this event grows every year and wouldn’t happen without community support.

“Like any non-profit, we would prefer not to have to do this. We would rather see the numbers go down, but unfortunately, they’ve been pretty stable over seven years. There’s always between 500 and 700 kids that sign up for our program.”

Collecting not just toys, but gifts; bringing a smile to all ages between newborn and 18.

“There are older kids that need gifts as well and especially now to compete for education purposes, you need electronics. These are not cheap,” says volunteer Laurie Guzda.

A neighbor helping a neighbor – all volunteers involved help make it happen.

The Zipper Junction Project’s annual holiday toy drive will be accepting toys and monetary donations throughout the end of the month.