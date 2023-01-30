SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Live Nation and the Allman Brothers Band have announced new additions to this summer’s Peach Music Festival’s lineup.

The new additions include Ziggy Marley, Jupiter & Okwess, Kanika Moore Presents the Broadband, The National Reserve, Little Bird, and Mountain Glass Unit.

Australian Pink Floyd will also join the festival’s lineup, performing a 50th anniversary tribute to Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon.

The music festival, now in its 11th year, will be held at Montage Mountain from June 29 through July 2.

To purchase tickets, four-day tickets, VIP packages, travel packages, camping, glamping tent, and RV passes, visit the Peach Festival’s website.