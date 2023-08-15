WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Yummy Bowl, a new stir-fry noodle spot in Wilkes-Barre Township, hosted its official grand opening Tuesday.

Yummy Bowl, located on Kidder Street hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday to celebrate its official grand opening.

The new restaurant is a family-owned Mongolian serving stir-fry and sushi. The owner has lived in town for decades and his goal, along with his entire team, is to provide a healthy, delicious, and affordable meal.

The bowls at Yummy Bowl can be custom-made by the customers with over thirty different fresh items on the bar for customers to choose from and over twelve different kinds of sauces.

“Our doors are now officially open and we welcome the community to come and enjoy our food and experience the Mongolian cuisine we have to offer,” stated co-owner Leo Weng.

Yummy Bowl is open Sunday-Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.