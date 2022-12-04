POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Decorating for the holidays can be quite an undertaking. That’s an understatement for a local historical mansion. It took things to the next level with an annual holiday event.

Handmade gifts-a-plenty filled the Christkindlmarkt at the historic Yuengling Mansion, but it was not elves who did all the work.

More than 30 vendors from the Pottsville area lined the mansion.

“We have some amazing vendors here in Schuylkill County. They have incredible talent, so it was an opportunity for them to display their crafts and then for the consumers and the community and everyone to come out and support them,” Board Member of the Schuylkill County Council for the Arts Debbie Yuengling-Ferhat said.

This is the Fourteenth Annual Holiday Market for the landmark site, growing every year and attracting more than just locals.

“We’ve had people coming in from Allentown, Kutztown, Reading. So they drove a little over an hour just to be here so we’re really excited,” said Yuengling-Ferhat.

The annual two-day event which wrapped up Sunday is a kick-off to Christmas for many.

“The vendors, the decorations. It’s just, it brings Christmas spirit into my life and it’s just how I start every Christmas,” Janet Maley, a guest from Lancaster, said.

After the foot traffic on Saturday reached more than 600, the crowd still came out Sunday, all to holiday shop, embrace the beauty of the season, and even take a picture with the plum princess.

With two whole floors filled with vendors and holiday decorations at every corner, it is safe to say that locals and those that made the journey to the historic mansion are filled with the Christmas Spirit.

Christkindlmarkt is just one of the events held throughout the year at the Yuengling mansion.