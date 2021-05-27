Yuengling makes donation to TAPS for Military Appreciation Day

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Thursday is Military Appreciation Day and Yuengling is kicking it off with a $50,000 donation to TAPS, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors.

Additionally they will be donating a dollar for every drink sold in their tap room today and tomorrow to TAPS as well as Team Red White and Blue, a nonprofit focused on veteran and veteran families’ physical health and wellness.

Yuengling has donated over $500,000 to military nonprofits over the years. Yuengling’s Stars and Stripes Program runs all summer long where they will be donating to and supporting various military nonprofits.