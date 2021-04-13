Yuengling introduces limited edition camouflage cans in support for military veterans

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Yuengling is rolling out limited-edition camouflage cans in support for military veterans, the brewery announced Tuesday.

The brewery partnered with Team Red White & Blue as a part of its Stars & Stripes program.

The new cans have a desert camouflage print with the Team Red White & Blue logo, to pay tribute to the men and women who served our country.

“As ‘America’s Oldest Brewery’, we are forever in awe of the brave and dedicated men and women who have made tremendous sacrifices to protect our country’s freedom, honor, and independence,” said Jennifer Yuengling, Vice President of Operations and 6th Generation Brewer at D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

Starting this month, the cans will be available for a limited time this summer across 22 states. They come in a 12-ounce 12 pack, 12-ounce 24 pack and 24-ounce cans.