POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The City of Pottsville announced on Tuesday that it will not hold its annual Yuengling Bottle Raising on New Years Eve.

The city says it is encouraging residents to stay home and stay safe to begin the new year.

The bottle raising has been a Pottsville tradition since 2003. The brewery supplies a 6-foot-tall bottle that is raised at midnight in Garfield Square.