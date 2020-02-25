Yuengling announces new beer taking “Flight”

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Yuengling is preparing for take off with the launch of a new beer.



The new brew is called “Flight.” Yuengling says it’s a healthier, light beer with lower carbs and calories.



Today is the first day it’s being bottled. You’ll notice “America’s Oldest Brewery” went for different packaging design for this one.



The bottles still have eagle wings like their other designs but these bottles are clear, giving it more of an upscale look.



The sixth generation, four Yuengling sisters developed this new brew.

Jennifer Yuengling, vice president of operations explains, “It’s very refreshing. It’s one of those types of beers that it’s light. It’s crisp, refreshing. But it brings you back for another sip.”

Consumers looking to get their hands on the new Yuengling beer can get them in 12 ounce bottles in both six packs and 12 packs.



Locals can see Flight on retail shelves as early as next week.