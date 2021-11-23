You’ve got… no mail: Hazleton residents watch for fake ‘change of address’ scam

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Hazleton have partnered with the U.S. Postal Inspector to investigate reports of a scam involving a fraudulent change of address form.

According to a press release, police have received reports of victims receiving a change of address notification in the mail, which they never applied for.

Police say, the victims then started receiving credit cards they never applied for.

Investigators ask if anyone receives a change of address notification that you did not apply for, to contact the local post office to rectify the situation.

Officers advise anyone who does receive a fraudulent address change to monitor their credit very carefully and look out for any fraudulent charges.

Anyone who is a victim of any type of fraud should immediately contact their local police department.