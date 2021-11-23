You’ve got… no mail: Hazleton residents watch for fake ‘change of address’ scam

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Hazleton have partnered with the U.S. Postal Inspector to investigate reports of a scam involving a fraudulent change of address form.

According to a press release, police have received reports of victims receiving a change of address notification in the mail, which they never applied for.

Police say, the victims then started receiving credit cards they never applied for.

Investigators ask if anyone receives a change of address notification that you did not apply for, to contact the local post office to rectify the situation.

Officers advise anyone who does receive a fraudulent address change to monitor their credit very carefully and look out for any fraudulent charges.

Anyone who is a victim of any type of fraud should immediately contact their local police department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos