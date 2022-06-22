HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wayne County community is coming together to make the dream of students come to life.

A project took place at the County Park Street Complex in Honesdale where students in middle and high school came together to complete a youth-led mural for the community.

Freshman Anna Brown explained that the students wanted the mural to represent all the “pretty awesome things” Wayne County has to offer.

Sophmore student Cassie Ursich said that lots of people helped pull off the mural. She said that over the span of three weeks people came and started working as early as 10:00 a.m.

Lisa Glover who coordinated the project said the idea for the project came from just talking to the youth who hang around the park. Glover said the area had a lot of youth expression on the walls but it wasn’t sanctioned.

The main idea behind this project was to give kids a chance to show off their talents in a way that the community could celebrate it, said Glover.

Senior Veronica Baker said that the mural gives underrepresented youth a place to see themselves. She said that it also gives kids something fun and entertaining to look at.

This project was part of a much larger initiative. Dave Hartung said that Wayne County System of Care took on the park renovation project a year ago. The plan is to complete a total overhaul of the park and even install an ADA-compliant swing for the community.

The mural is 100 feet long and was completed for the park opening that took place on Saturday.