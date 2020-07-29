Your Local Election Headquarters: The race for the 8th Congressional District

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) There are less than 100 days until the November general election. Today we take a look at the race for the seat in the 8th Congressional District.

Republican Jim Bognet is challenging incumbent democrat Matt Cartwright. Tonight, we ask both candidates questions about a wide variety of topics and issues facing northeastern Pennsylvania and the nation.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will bring you the full story from Your Local Election Headquarters on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos