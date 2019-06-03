Your Donations at Work

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Today we celebrate Miracles Happening for children right here in our area.

And it’s only possible because of viewers like you.

At Noon Healthbeat Reporter Mark Hiller was at Geisinger Pediatric Urgent Care South Wilkes-Barre with Geisinger Pediatrician Sue Kaczorowski.

When most donors and viewers think about CMN funding, they think the Children’s Miracle Network money is only going to Janet Weis Children’s Hospital. But the Urgent Care is proof that it also receives those valuable donor dollars

“Absolutely. Any of the pediatric resources within the Geisinger system, the money is shared amongst the different campuses,” Said Dr. Kaczorowski.

Mark asked Dr. Kaczorowski “You’ve been here for more than a decade and I know that some of the equipment that was provided here is fantastic. Tell me about the vein finder that was purchased with Children’s Miracle Network funding.”

Dr. Kaczorowski told Mark, “Oh, the vein finder it’s actually a fun little toy if you want to say. But it’s a great tool to use for little kids. A lot of them come in who are dehydrated. You can’t find their veins to either do blood work or place their I.V. This allows us to see the veins without even being able to feel them so it’s less sticks for the kiddo. One, two, and three you’re really kind of done. It’s an impressive little machine. Several thousand dollars easily, four or $5,000 that we receive from CMN to purchase it.”

Mark asked the Doctor just how valuable this type of tool is for such a young patient.

“Oh, absolutely. It makes our jobs much easier to get the blood work. And it makes it much easier for the kids and the parents that, you know, hopefully, it’s just that one single stick instead of trying repeated times” Dr. Kaczorowski replied.

Another big ticket item is that EKG machine that’s relatively new. Dr. Kaczorowski explained “Right, we did get a brand new EKG machine. It’s all digital. It actually allows us to send the EKG’s to our cardiologists through a Bluetooth system or Wi-Fi system without having to hardline it. So, it gets there much faster. We can get instant reports from the cardiologist if needed.”

The cardiologist is remote.

“Right. Typically they’re in Danville though they do have satellite offices around here. But it’s always, you know, after five o’clock so trying to find somebody easily available. This makes it so much easier now. It goes right to them. They can pull it up on their screens.”

And this is just proof of how your dollars help in such a big way making the stay and the treatment of pediatric patients here at Geisinger Pediatric Urgent Care South Wilkes-Barre so much friendlier, so much more comfortable. Making a huge difference with your dollars. Keep that in mind as you make those miracles happen today

Trending Stories

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.