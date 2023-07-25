WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The love of science is bringing together aspiring biologists, engineers, and doctors at Wilkes University and it’s all part of an annual summer camp.

“WEBS stands for Women Empowered By Science. It gives kids the opportunity to really learn more about different things that they might have interests in or things that they didn’t know existed,” said Emily Blaine a junior at Wilkes University.

The annual summer camp gives young women a chance to learn from university professors and students in state-of-the-art classrooms and labs to fuel their passion for science.

“I love watching all of these young women just learn all these new and inspiring tactics that can just bring a whole new light to their world,” explained Erin Dietrich a senior at Wilkes University.

“The more that you’re in the camp, the more you get through to other scientific experiments,” added Wilkes University senior Andrea Arauz.

Running all week long, campers will dive deep into experiments such as dissecting a dogfish shark.

“They get to see maybe how it differs from their own anatomy and how these creatures may vary from them in function and body and physique,” stated Courtney Novak a senior at Wilkes University.

The camp sparks career interests in young scientists

“It’s my second time and I really just love doing the labs and really preparing myself for future classes in college, and I also like to see my friends who come every year too,” says Lucy Martin a WEBS camper and an 8th-grade student at Solomon-Plains Middle School.

And it reminds former campers about their journey to their career path.

“My group leader, when I was a camper, was going to be a pharmacist and so I kind of followed her footsteps and asked her questions about pharmacy and now I’m a pharmacy student here at Wilkes,” said Ada Soriano a junior at Wilkes University.

Budding biologists, engineers, and doctors leave their mark at camp to later make a difference in their future fields.

“I think it’s just really good to try and get them out there in these positions that have, for a very long time, been male-dominated,” continued Julia Graziano a senior at Wilkes University.

The summer camp at Wilkes University runs through Friday.

