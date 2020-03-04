Young professionals conference held in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Multiple generations of workers gathered together for a conference at the THINK Center in Wilkes-Barre for a Young Professionals Conference.

“It aims to develop our emerging leaders, ages 20 through 45,” Ahmad Ali, Program and Membership Manager of the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce, explained. “So the conference is to give them professional development, and help them get involved with the community.”

The sold out event had many young people wondering what more they can do to succeed.

“Back in my day we didn’t have this. We didn’t have someone say this is how you should operate when you go for an interview or this is how you operate in a business,” said Rochelle-Jade Scott, a student in the Women and Children Program at Misericordia University.

The conference brings people in the community together and creates networking opportunities.

“It’s great to get them exposed to what’s in the area. But also how to take that first step to make sure that happens,” Ali told Eyewitness News.

With networking opportunities such as this, people can see the kind of success they too can have here in our area.

“Attending these events will open up doors. People can network and see that there are jobs and opportunities. Because if you live in an area like, Dallas, like me, you don’t really see that much. So this opens doors to see what is around you,” Christal Nazario, another Women and Children’s student from Misericordia University explained.

“For someone like me who moved from New York, it’s helping me get to know not only the people but the area much better,” Scott finished.

The conference is held from 8:30 Wednesday morning to 4:30 p.m.