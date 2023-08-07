PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Rain isn’t stopping one annual festival from getting ready to celebrate its 24th season in the Poconos on Monday.

Two of the many different kinds of livestock in tip-top shape are to be showcased and judged at the 24th Annual Carbon County Fair this week in Palmerton.

Taylor Fritz is part of the 4-H Club in the county where 8 to 18-year-olds raise and train livestock for production with a chance to receive medals at the fair.

“Clipping them at home and washing them and just getting them used to you and walking nice on halters and show chains. And then here at the fair, we’ll wash them again like I’ll wash them again and clip them up nicer,” said Fritz.

Farmer Emma Gaston says it’s taught her great life lessons.

“It’s definitely responsibility, like I’m the one that gets up every morning and feeds them every night, clips them, walks them like it’s on you. Especially older members, it’s just responsibility.”

Despite rainy conditions on opening day fair president Malinda Fox says she knows the community will still come out to have fun and learn.

“It’s so important just for folks in our community to know where their food comes from, to know all the hard work these kids put into their projects and what it’s like, you know, what some of them do every day on the farm,” Fox says.

It’s the hard work that keeps 4-H Club president Natalie Mosier on the farm.

“It’s hard but honestly, I wouldn’t want it any other way. I’d rather be out in a barn scooping poop all day than scrolling on TikTok in my bed. It keeps you busy and there’s never really a boring day or a dull moment,” Mosier added.

The carbon county fair runs through Saturday. The fair opens to the public Monday at 4 p.m.

Due to the rainy conditions, the fair’s fireworks will be postponed to Tuesday night at 9:30 p.m.

Sydney Kostus live at 6:30 a.m.