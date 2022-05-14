STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Dozens of motorcyclists hit the road on Saturday in the Poconos, all for a special cause.

Eyewitness News came to watch the riders take off and learn the meaning behind the ride and how it benefits high schoolers going into the medical field.

Nearly eighty motorcyclists gathered at Pocono Mountain Harley Davidson in Tannersville Saturday morning.

The reason why? To honor Samantha Agins, a 22-year-old ESU student and EMT who passed away seven years ago.

Samantha died from a series of strokes, caused by her performing CPR on a woman in cardiac arrest for more than 30 minutes.











Sara Agins-Wells, Samantha’s sister, spoke about the memory she leaves behind.

“Sam was… She was a hero in all of our eyes and I hope people think of that the same way. I mean her motto was if you can help somebody, do it so it’s great that people are coming out to help her even though she’s not here.”

The ride started four years ago, and helps raise money for the Samantha Agins Memorial Scholarship Fund, which helps high school students go into the medical field or become an emt.

Bruce Agins, Samantha’s father said “Seeing all of these people coming out to support this good cause for my daughter who passed away, It’s just overwhelming.”

Family friend Sharon Gerhart and her husband Josh have been part of the ride since the beginning, and say they considered Samantha their ‘bonus daughter’.

“Sadly we lost her, but what better way to honor her. She loved riding on the back of her dad’s motorcycle and we want to honor that every year,” said Sharon Gerhart

Josh Gerhart, Chaplain of the Moose Riders said “We want to, you know, extend her energy to everyone and just make it a great day and also remember those who passed before us.”

The ride went through Brodheadsville, to Wind Gap, and ended at the Stroudsburg Moose Lodge.

A celebration was held afterwards with tricky trays and raffles.

If you’d like to contribute to Samantha’s cause, you can head to a Wells Fargo and donate to the “Samantha Agins Memorial Scholarship Fund.”