Young child hit by car after getting off bus in Wilkes-Barre, police say

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A child was struck by a car after getting off a school bus, Wilkes-Barre Police say.

On Wednesday afternoon, around 2:00, the driver stopped for the bus as it was unloading children on West Division Street.

Police say that once the bus reeled in its stop sign and crossing arm, the driver continued straight.

The driver told police she was approaching Vulcan Street when the 11-year-old girl ran in front of her van and was struck.

Multiple witnesses confirmed to Wilkes-Barre Police that the child was struck after the bus began to pull away.

According to police, the girl was suspected to possibly have a concussion and a broken left arm. She was transported to an area hospital.