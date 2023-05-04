EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A multi-state settlement may give Pennsylvania users of TurboTax some owed money.

According to Attorney General Michelle Henry, consumers might have been misled by TurboTax’s owner Intuit, into paying for free tax services. in the settlement, Intuit agreed to a $141 million multistate settlement that includes Pennsylvania.

Around 4.4 million consumers nationwide will receive checks in the mail due to the settlement. Pennsylvania will receive more than $4.76 million for the 158,779 consumers who were allegedly tricked into paying to file their federal tax returns.

Eligible customers will be contacted by email about the settlement, and checks are expected to be mailed in May. Eligible consumers include those who paid to file their federal tax returns through TurboTax for tax years 2016, 2017, and 2018 but were eligible to file for free through the IRS Free File Program.

Consumers will receive a check in the mail automatically, without filing a claim. The amount you would receive is based on the number of tax years for which they qualify. Most are expected to receive between $29 and $30.