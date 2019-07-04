Yoga on the Roof at Steamtown Mall with Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Holidays can be busy and stressful. A great way to decompress is to participate in Yoga on the Roof at the Steamtown Mall.

For the past six years, Jaya Yoga and the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic have teamed up with Steamtown Mall to hold Yoga on the Roof on the 4th of July.

“This is a fundraiser for the Philharmonic’s education programs,” Board Member of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmoic, Carol Nelson Dembert said. “Today we have five students who have graduated from the Philharmonic’s mentoring program.”

The students in the mentor program love having the opportunity to learn more about their craft and share it with others.

“Music is just a universal language. Most countries today are separated by boundaries, and languages and music is something that we can all use to speak to one another on another level,” Liam McGee, violinist in Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic Mentor Program said.

Those who come for the yoga love the added touch of live music.

“Most excited to do yoga to the Philharmonic, that has to be the best part,” Yoga Student Somer Walsh said. “The view is perfect. You have a perfect view of Scranton. What more could you ask for?”

The yogis say this is the best way to decompress before the busy holiday begins.

“It’s just a really great way to start your day, 4th of July,” yoga student Janelle Tench said. “We all come together for that common purpose, and it’s a really powerful and really great way to reflect and enjoy.”