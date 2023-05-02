DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Scranton’s YMCA announced its summer food program as it helps combat child hunger.

According to Greater Scranton YMCA, close to 22 million kids receive free or reduced lunch during the school year thanks to the National School Lunch Program. However, when the school year ends 17% of those kids have access to free lunch over the summer break leaving others without until the school year begins again.

YMCAs across the country will offer the summer food program for any child under 18 years old and children who are already enrolled in programs at the YMCA benefit from the food program and will do so throughout the summer.

Greater Scranton YMCA notes they partnered with the Scranton School District to give meals and snacks to school-aged kids enrolled in the Summer Day Camp Program that starts on June 12.

“Giving kids access to nutrition-filled meals allows kids to focus, learn and become empowered to reach their full potential and the Y’s Summer Food Program helps make sure kids can enjoy healthy and delicious meals and snacks all summer long,” stated Trish Fisher, President &

CEO, Greater Scranton YMCA.

Greater Scranton YMCA says, in 2022 they severed 13,110 meals within that summer. This summer there has been an increase in the program enrollment serving 24,900 meals and 15,825 snacks to children enrolled in the Summer Day Camo and Early Childhood Education Program.

The Summer Food Program has been in partnership with the YMCA of the USA and Walmart Foundation to help address child hunger, as stated in the release.