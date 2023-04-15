PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— As the school year begins to wrap up and families prepare for a full house, the YMCA is reminding families to stay healthy.

Saturday more than 200 people attended the YMCA’S annual Healthy Kids Day which highlighted the importance of kids staying physically and mentally active during summer vacation.

Family-friendly activities included children`s yoga, healthy snack stations, a baby goat petting zoo plus exercises in being mindful.

The free community-wide event encourages families to take advantage of the “YMCA’s” summer resources.

“It teaches a lot about safety and social awareness and I think this is like really nice,” said Tatiana Mckenzie from Wilkes-Barre.

“We want to see them participating in sports and participating in the community in a positive way so it’s good for them to come here and learn good habits,” said Kendall Corrado Director of Child Care Casterline Early Learning Center.

According to the CDC, less than a quarter of children 6-17 participate in an hour of physical activity a day.