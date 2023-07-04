WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some people set off fireworks or hosted barbecues to celebrate the 4th of July, but others hit the pavement for an annual race in Wilkes-Barre.

28/22 News reporter Sydney Kostus threw on her sneakers to join in on the fun of the “YMCA’s Bernie’s Race” and spoke to organizers about the importance of it in our community.

More than 600 runners, walkers, and kids took part in the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA’s Bernie’s Memorial Run, Tuesday morning.

The 5K celebrated its 40 anniversary this 4th of July, a milestone mark honoring the man who started it all, former YMCA Director Bernie Hargadon.

“With Bernie’s help it’s really just taken off into whole new ways and with his passing, now this race, it’s not just a dedication to him, but what he stood for, which is youth and wellness, making your community better, and really providing more activities for children,” said Jim Bobeck, a Volunteer Coordinator Chair, Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA.

The race takes more than just participants but volunteers to check runners in, give out water.. and cheer everyone on.

“Either people that used to be a part of the “Y”, old board members, old members, people that just worked the front desk at one time, who really are passionate about things the Y does for the community,” stated Alex Dewey, a Volunteer with the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA.

Family members of Bernie took part in the fun on Wikes-Barre’s Public Square reflecting on how this race continues his legacy in the region.

“Something that was just an imagination, just a thought and it began with him and it was the firecracker run, but this is truly, I get chills even talking about it, but this was his dream,” said Sara Michaels, Bernie’s daugther.

“It’s just fantastic that this tradition still continues and seems to grow. every year there’s more people, more sponsors,” added Mary Jane Hargadon, Bernie’s wife.

I even signed up for the 3.1-mile long course crossing the finish line all to help the YMCA further benefit its mission of helping the youth and their wellness.

“We’re just amazed. Bernie would be thrilled,” continued Mary Jane Hargadon

The roads shut down for this morning’s race have reopened. All the money raised from the 5K goes back into the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA’s Youth and Wellness Program.