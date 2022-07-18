DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A much-needed boost for the Greater Scranton YMCA has come in the form of a $14k grant.

The money was awarded from the Scranton Area Community Foundation and will allow the YMCA to increase lifeguard pay rates, with the hope of attracting more staff.

They are also looking to retain existing staff with raises and claim the demand for lifeguards has been huge.

“With lifeguards, as we’ve announced the change, I’ve actually probably have had a lifeguard interview every single day of last week. Prior to that, I had maybe one interview in a month,” stated Ken Brewster, Aquatics Director at the Greater Scranton YMCA.

The grant money will also allow the ‘Y’ to increase swimming and life-saving lessons and make more pool time available to members and guests.