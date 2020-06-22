YMCA re-opens its doors in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) By the end of this week, nearly all of Pennsylvania will be able to re-open. In Luzerne County, which is now in the “green phase”, many are excited to get their daily routine back in order. For some, that’s a trip to the gym.

“We were anxious to get back, really. I set my alarm clock for 4:30 a.m.,” said Joe Osolnick of Kingston.

After roughly three months of waiting, the YMCA on South Franklin Street is back. Some daycare, reserved swimming and camps have been available but now the facility is back in full swing.

“Now we’re able to add back a lot of things that members are accustomed to such as our wellness center where they can run on a treadmill, our weight area to lift weights and traditional group exercise classes inside the building,” said Lauranel Banks, the YMCA wellness director.

With more options comes more responsibility with safety in mind. Disinfectant bottles and rags for cleaning before and after equipment use, areas marked for social distancing, particularly around high-intensity areas.

“If someone is running on a treadmill you don’t want to walk directly across the path of their breath so we have put caution tape out to make sure that people stay six feet away from the front of the treadmill,” said Banks.

Online classes remain as popular as the decision to venture out to the gym and classes over at Kirby Park. But for people like Joe Osolnick, it’s been three months since his last real workout and he’s glad to be reunited with the weights.

“You know, at the Y you get inspired when you do weights, I believe. You need that extra bit of help or whatever,” said Osolnick.

Wilkes-Barre is not alone. Pittston opens back up and that means options for those getting back to the grind or daily routines.

“Since we have to socially distance and we have less equipment or less group exercises offered at both locations? Members can go back between both and perhaps still have the same amount of opportunity that they’re used to,” said Banks.

Whatever your workout, it’s good to be back.