YMCA program promotes healthy bodies and minds in children

A YMCA program is gaining traction across the country to promote healthy bodies and healthy minds among children.

At the South County YMCA, embracing a healthy way of life is taking root. In addition to this Y, all public elementary schools in Washington County and many community organizations are on board, promoting the 5-2-1-0 Healthy Bodies, Healthy Minds concept.

“Five stands for eating five servings of fruits and vegetables every day. Two stands for two hours or less of recreational screen time a day. One stands for at least an hour of physical activity every day and zero stands for zero sugary drinks,” Healthy Bodies, Healthy Minds outreach coordinator Cindy Buxton said.

This group of youngsters is not only learning about how food grows, they’re digging in.

“It’s a matter of teaching children to enjoy fruits and vegetables,” Buxton said.

Early on in life, like carrots. Starting early on in life, exercising minds and bodies, crucial. This initiative bringing it full circle.

“It gives the kids the exercise, gets them off the couch, gets them out here, gets them eating healthy, learning new habits,” YMCA director Thomas Noret said.

According to the CDC, children should get at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity each day. Check with your local YMCA to see if it offers any health and wellness programs for children.

