WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The YMCA Child Care Center in Lycoming was shut down by the Pennsylvania Department for Human Resources.

According to an announcement made by the YMCA, the childcare license at the facility was taken away from them, forcing the center on the 600 block of Walnut Street in Williamsport to close immediately.

According to the statement, the center will remain closed indefinitely as they appeal the decision.