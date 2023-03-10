DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— On March 12 daylight saving time begins. The average person has a few clocks to set one hour ahead this Sunday, but what if you had hundreds?

As we spring forward so do our clocks at Ye Olde Clock and Gift Shoppe in Dallas, workers got a head start on changing clocks beginning the task on Wednesday.

“We have mini clocks those are a little more difficult and watches because they’re small those take the longest,” said Rebecca Nicely, an employee at Ye Olde Clock and Gift Shoppe.

The employees here have been changing hundreds of clocks by hand every year, twice a year, since 1968.

“We changed all the battery-operated clocks all the watches so there’s about three hundred clocks and watches that we do,” added Nicely.

The workers at Ye Olde Clock and Gift Shoppe say they think they managed to get all the clocks changed, but they’ll take one more look around on Saturday to make sure they haven’t missed any.

And when you change your clock ahead it’s a great reminder to change the batteries in your smoke detectors, as well.