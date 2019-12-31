Y2K 20 Years Later

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA (WBRE/WYOU-TV) 20 years ago today many thought Y2K computer server crashes would send society into a downward spiral due to computers not being able to adjust their calendars from 1999 to the year 2000.

Many filled up their gas tanks and took money out of their bank accounts in out of fear they wouldn’t have access to the commodities the next day.

Here’s a look back at what the residents of Luzerne County were up to 20 years ago today as the nation anxiously awaited the ball drop in 1999.