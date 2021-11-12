Wysox sex offender arrested for not reporting place of employment

NORTH TOWANDA TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A Bradford County man has been arrested for failing to register his place of employment on his sex offender registry.

Bryon Mulno, 43, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police in North Towanda for the incident first reported on October 29.

According to the arrest report, Police received a tip about a report that Mulno’s place of employment was not reported on his sex offender registry.

He was arrested and charged with two felony counts of second-degree Failure to Comply. He was arraigned and remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $50,000 bail.