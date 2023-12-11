EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — WYOU’s over-the-air signal has been restored from 28.3 to channel 22.

In late November, a piece of damaged equipment disrupted WYOU’s over-the-air signal, meaning anyone watching WYOU (22.1, 22.2, 22.3, 22.4) with an antenna or a small number of cable systems experienced an outage.

The signal was temporarily moved to our subchannel 28.3 until the problem was fixed.

On Monday, December 11, WYOU’s over-the-air signal was restored to channel 22 and our subchannel 28.3 has been restored to RewindTV.

We appreciate your viewership and thank you for your patience as we worked to resolve this issue.