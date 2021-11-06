Wyoming Valley West holds children vaccine clinic at middle school

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds of local children previously ineligible to receive the COVID vaccine are getting their first shot this weekend with the help of a Kingston pediatric practice.

Children ages 5 to 11 are getting the kid-approved doses at wyoming Valley West middle school.

The school district and PAK pediatrics are teaming up for the clinic. They’re prepared to administer thousands of the reduced dose shots to any children even if they’re not enrolled in the Wyoming Valley West School District.

“We have a significant turnout. We were here for two hours and I’ve already vaccinated over 250 children with an easy flow, no wait, no line,” explained Amy McGlynn, clinical manager at PAK pediatrics.

The free kid vaccine clinic continues again tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wyoming Valley West Middle School.

Other age groups can also get the COVID vaccine at the site and you don’t have to pre-register for a shot.