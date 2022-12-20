PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police activity near Wyoming Valley West forced the high school to go on a perimeter lockdown.

According to officials with the Wyoming Valley West High School, the school was operating under a perimeter lockdown due to a threat in the community Tuesday morning.

As of 10:26 a.m., the threat was cleared and the high school returned to normal operations. Officials say there was no threat within the school.

The lockdown was requested by the Plymouth Borough Police Department. Eyewitness News is working on getting more information and will update you with the latest as it is released.