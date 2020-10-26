Wyoming Valley West administration suspends fall sports indefinitely

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One day after suspending in-person classes due to positive COVID-19 cases, the Wyoming Valley West administration announced the indefinite suspension of fall sports.

“In the best interests of the safety of our student athletes and their families, the WVW Administration team has decided to suspend fall sports indefinitely, ending our season,” a tweet posted by the school read. “We would like to thank them for allowing us the opportunity to represent our school this season.”