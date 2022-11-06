WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s considered the largest Veterans Parade in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The display of patriotism marched from Kingston to Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Local military members and veterans were honored in the Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade, a day to honor those who previously fought for our country and for those who continue to put their lives on the line.

Among the hundreds to pay tribute is former Vietnam Era Army Sergeant Patrick Conway.

“Everybody’s supporting them today. I come here every year. Yeah look at all these people come out to see the active duty and all the retired veterans and everybody else here,” Conway said.

Some came to support family members who marched in the parade as their way to honor servicemen and servicewomen.

“It’s nice on a regular basis that we take the time to honor and thank our veterans. We’ve had family members who have served and we’re actually watching our daughter who is marching in the parade today, handing out flags as an essay winner,” Ashley Pippenger of Dallas said.

Active military members and veterans were beaming as they made their way through the Diamond City.

Parade-goers of all ages were happy to be in the presence of our nation’s heroes.

“It’s the one time of the year that we celebrate and it’s very fun,” said Eli Pippenger of Dallas.

Although Veterans Day is only once a year, it’s clear that the community is proud of their local veterans all year round, and will continue to honor those who fight for our freedom.

“We defend this country,” Conway added.

Navy Veteran Commander Ed Groth served as Grand Marshal for the Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade.