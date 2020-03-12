Wyoming Valley Sewer Authority starts street sweeping in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Vacuum trucks began sweeping the streets in Wilkes-Barre this week after Mayor George Brown announced he’s going to clean the roads.

“Lets be honest, go out on the streets, you see that they’re dirty,” Brown said. “That’s going to change. We are going to clean them up, we’re going to keep them clean.”

Beginning on Wednesday, the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority trucks could be seen in the area cleaning leaves and debris near curbs and storm drains. This service is funded by the stormwater fee that has been a concern with many residents in the area.







Mayor George Brown says he is following through on promises made during his campaign and will continue to do so.

“It’s one of the promises I made to the folks that voted for me, so we are going to continue that in our mayorship and we are going to clean the streets up,” Brown said. “We are going to take a very proactive approach to making sure the streets are clean and the neighborhoods are safe, and it’s just the first part of it.”

Residents like Raymond Perdomo say they’re happy to see action being taken.

“I love it and I love being here,” Perdomo said. “And I just like my streets clean.”

Mayor Brown also tells Eyewitness News that the city plans to purchase a new leaf vacuum machine of their own and clean the streets about four times a year.